National Farm Safety and Health Week to focus on tractor and rural road safety

“We all appreciate the important work our farmers do, and this time of year it is vital that we support and protect them by slowing down when you approach farm vehicles on rural roads,” said Kleinik.

Visibility is also a key to safety on the roads. All agricultural vehicles using the public roadways must display the fluorescent orange Slow Moving Vehicle triangle. Additionally, tractors and other self-powered farm vehicles must have proper lighting. According to Illinois law:

• Lighting is required from 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise.

• There should be two white lamps on the front of the vehicle, visible from at least 1000 feet to the front of the vehicle.

• There should be two red lamps on the rear of the vehicle, visible from at least 1000 feet to the rear of the vehicle.

• There should be at least one flashing amber signal lamp on the rear of the vehicle, mounted as high as possible and visible from at least 500 feet, which can be used during daylight as well.

Drivers should remember that farm vehicle operators have limited visibility to the rear. Anyone passing such a vehicle needs to use extreme caution.