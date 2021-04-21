Near-surface soil temperatures and moisture levels are declining in mid-April

CHAMPAIGN — Colder weather the second week of April has caused soil temperatures to decline in Illinois, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Soil temperatures at 4 inches under bare soil averaged 54 degrees statewide on April 15, an increase of 9 degrees from April 1. Warm weather the first week of April caused soils to warm to a state average of 62 degrees with highs reaching into the mid-70s.

Soils cooled as colder weather moved into the state the second week of the month, falling 6 degrees. Temperatures averaged 7 degrees warmer than in 2020.

Soil moisture at 4 inches averaged 0.33 water fraction by volume on April 15, slightly below field capacity for most of the soils monitored. Soil moisture declined through the first week of April. However, rains the second week led to increases in all regions of the state. Overall, levels have declined 6% from April 1 on average.

Moisture levels remained high at depths from 8 inches to 5 feet.

