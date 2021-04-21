 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Near-surface soil temperatures and moisture levels are declining in mid-April
0 comments
editor's pick topical top story

Near-surface soil temperatures and moisture levels are declining in mid-April

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mattoon Fire Department is responding early Wednesday evening to a field fire along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail, west of Interstate 57.

CHAMPAIGN — Colder weather the second week of April has caused soil temperatures to decline in Illinois, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Soil temperatures at 4 inches under bare soil averaged 54 degrees statewide on April 15, an increase of 9 degrees from April 1. Warm weather the first week of April caused soils to warm to a state average of 62 degrees with highs reaching into the mid-70s.

OVER THE COLES: Get your food directly from the source

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Soils cooled as colder weather moved into the state the second week of the month, falling 6 degrees. Temperatures averaged 7 degrees warmer than in 2020.

Soil moisture at 4 inches averaged 0.33 water fraction by volume on April 15, slightly below field capacity for most of the soils monitored. Soil moisture declined through the first week of April. However, rains the second week led to increases in all regions of the state. Overall, levels have declined 6% from April 1 on average.

Moisture levels remained high at depths from 8 inches to 5 feet.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Chauvin Trial Change Policing in America?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News