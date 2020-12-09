 Skip to main content
Neoga FFA ag sales team places first in competition
Neoga FFA Sales Team

Pictured, left to right, the Neoga FFA sales team, Megan Morrison, Brooklyn Matusas, Logan Dow, and Adam Fearday.

 Submitted photo

NEOGA — The Neoga FFA Ag Sales team competed in the Section 20 Ag Sales competition on Oct. 22 where they placed first overall and advanced to the District 4 finals the following week.

In the Section contest, the team had Adam Fearday placing first overall, Megan Morrison placing second overall, Brooklyn Matusis placing third overall, and Logan Dow placing fourth overall.

OVER THE COLES: Reduce your disease risk with hybrid selection

At the District 4 finals, the team placed third overall and advanced to the state finals later in the year. In the state finals the team competed against the top 15 schools in the state and were able to place sixth overall.

According to a recent press release from the Neoga FFA, they congratulate the entire team for working extremely hard on their accomplishments and also congratulates Megan Morrison for placing second overall individual in her room.

