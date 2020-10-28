 Skip to main content
Neoga FFA chapter receives rural education grant
editor's pick topical

Neoga FFA Grant

Neoga FFA officers stand in the future location of the greenhouse they intend to build with proceeds from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education grant.

 Submitted photo

NEOGA — In early 2020, Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education partnered with local farmers to nominate rural public school districts and award grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum.

Because area farmers answered the call, through Grow Rural Education, Bayer Fund awarded a $15,000 grant to the Neoga Junior and High School FFA.

Grow Rural Education grants have helped schools purchase an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmented-reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment.

Neoga FFA plans to use the Grow Rural Education funds to create a 30-by-60 foot greenhouse to provide further education to several agricultural classes in the areas of horticulture, plant biology, landscaping and more.

“As educators, we are constantly thinking of new ways to engage our students and help them realize the importance of agriculture and prepare them with the skills needed for them to succeed now and in the future,” said Cody Carman, Neoga agriculture Instructor. “We would like to thank the local farmers who nominated our district to apply for the Grow Rural Education Grant, as well as Bayer Fund’s Farmer Advisory Council who believed we could make a difference with the funds.”

Soils are drying out across Illinois in October

To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominate a public school district to compete for a merit-based $15,000 grant. School districts that are nominated, then submit a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. Grow Rural Education’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of a panel of math and science teachers and approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, review the finalist applications and select the winning school districts, including Neoga FFA.

