Neoga FFA chapter receives rural education grant

NEOGA — In early 2020, Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education partnered with local farmers to nominate rural public school districts and award grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum.

Because area farmers answered the call, through Grow Rural Education, Bayer Fund awarded a $15,000 grant to the Neoga Junior and High School FFA.

Grow Rural Education grants have helped schools purchase an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmented-reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment.

Neoga FFA plans to use the Grow Rural Education funds to create a 30-by-60 foot greenhouse to provide further education to several agricultural classes in the areas of horticulture, plant biology, landscaping and more.

“As educators, we are constantly thinking of new ways to engage our students and help them realize the importance of agriculture and prepare them with the skills needed for them to succeed now and in the future,” said Cody Carman, Neoga agriculture Instructor. “We would like to thank the local farmers who nominated our district to apply for the Grow Rural Education Grant, as well as Bayer Fund’s Farmer Advisory Council who believed we could make a difference with the funds.”