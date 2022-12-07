 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Neoga FFA places in FFA state competition

  • 0
NEOGA FFA AG SALES TEAM

The Neoga FFA ag sales team placed third overall in the Illinois FFA Ag Sales state competition, with Kristin Partlow placing as the third overall in her room. The team qualified for state by placing first in both the Section 20 and District 4 competitions. Pictured, from left, are Neoga FFA members Haylee Campbell, Macy Moran, Partlow, and Trey Sheehan.

 Submitted photo

NEOGA — On Nov. 19, the Neoga FFA Ag Sales team placed third overall in the Illinois FFA Ag Sales state competition, with Kristin Partlow placing as the third overall in her room. The team qualified for state by placing first in both the Section 20 and District 4 competitions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News