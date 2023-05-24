NEOGA — Neoga FFA Chapter students traveled to Eisenhower High School in Decatur on March 25 for the Illinois FFA State Proficiencies Day to interview for the Supervised Agricultural Experiences event.
Tyler Worthey placed first overall in Agricultural Processing and Macy Moran placed first overall in Fruit Production. Megan Baker also interviewed for her Star Award in Agriculture Science. Lindsey Beals placed in the top five for her book in food service.
Worthey and Moran will go on to compete at the upcoming national competition. Baker will go on to the Illinois State FFA Convention.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
