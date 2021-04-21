Nominating petitions available for Illinois Commodity Board seats

SPRINGFIELD — Farmers who would like to run for a three-year-term on the Illinois Corn Marketing Board (ICMB), the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board (ISPOB), or the Illinois Sheep and Wool Marketing Board (ISWMB) can now start circulating nomination petitions.

Petitions are available through the commodity organizations and at the Illinois Department of Agriculture in Springfield. The deadline to complete and return these petitions is Saturday, May 15, for the Corn Marketing Board and Soybean Program Operating Board candidates and Monday, May 31, for the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board candidates.

To be eligible, each candidate must be at least 18 years old, have produced and marketed the pertinent commodity during 2020, reside in the district to be represented, and have submitted a valid petition by the filing deadline.

Elections for all three boards will be held on July 6. For more information, call the Illinois Department of Agriculture at (217) 524-1083 or visit their website at http://www.agr.state.il.us/.

A list of local counties holding commodity elections are as follows:

ILLINOIS CORN MARKETING BOARD

District 11: Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Shelby