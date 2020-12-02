NRCS announces application deadline for Illinois Headwaters Conservation Partnership

Landowners can apply for assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to implement forest stand improvement, brush management, herbaceous weed control, and tree/shrub establishment practices. The project focus is to reduce soil erosion and improve water quality by improving forest health in the following 11 counties: Champaign, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, Piatt, and Vermilion.

Financial assistance will be available to producers in east-central Illinois who have land in the above-mentioned counties. While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit a signed application (NRCS-CPA-1200 form) to the local NRCS field office, or through the Farmers.gov website using their account, by the cutoff date of January 8, to ensure their applications are considered for 2021 funding. A blank NRCS-CPA-1200 application form may be obtained from the local office or on the Illinois NRCS website. Producers wishing to use Farmers.gov, can sign in or create an account by clicking on “Sign up” in the upper right of the website.