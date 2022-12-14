NRCS announces application deadline for Illinois Headwaters Conservation Partnership

CHAMPAIGN — State Conservationist Ivan Dozier announced USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer funding to control invasive plants in forest stands in east-central Illinois through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

NRCS has partnered with the Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Headwaters Invasive Plant Partnership to help producers address resource concerns such as water quality and soil health.

Landowners can apply for assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to implement forest stand improvement, brush management, herbaceous weed control, and tree/shrub establishment practices. The project focus is to reduce soil erosion and improve water quality by improving forest health in Coles and surrounding counties.

While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit a signed application (NRCS-CPA-1200 form) to the local NRCS field office, or submit one through the Farmers.gov website using their account. Submit by the cutoff date of Jan. 6.