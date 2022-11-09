October brought real fall to Illinois this year

CHAMPAIGN — October in 2021 was warm and rainy, putting a damper on fall festivities in Illinois, but this year’s October did not disappoint fall lovers, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey.

Temperatures and precipitation were below average.

The statewide average temperature was 53.1 degrees, 1.6 degrees below the 30-year average. The first half of the month was cooler than normal, in some cases 15 degrees cooler, but the third week of October had above average temperatures.

Average October temperatures ranged from the upper 40s in northern Illinois to the mid-50s in southern Illinois. Along with drier weather, these conditions permitted a relatively quick harvest and ample time to enjoy fall activities.

The first fall freeze came earlier than usual this year, in some cases 10 days earlier than average for Illinois.

Precipitation

Conditions were exceedingly dry in the first two-thirds of October and contributed to very low flows and navigation issues along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. Extremely dry soils particularly in southern Illinois also increased the risk of fire and forced multiple counties, including Coles and Cumberland, to impose burn bans for most of the month. Despite the bans, several wildfires and field fires broke out in southern and central Illinois in October, including a fire that burned at least 115 acres in Jefferson County.

The Interstate 55 corridor between St. Louis and Chicago was the only part of the state near to slightly wetter than normal, whereas northwest and southern Illinois were 1 to 3 inches drier than normal last month.

October total precipitation ranged from over 4 inches in southwest Illinois to less than 1.5 inches in far northwest Illinois. Overall, the preliminary statewide average total October precipitation was 2.30 inches, 0.61 inches below the 1991–2020 average.

Outlooks