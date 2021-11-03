October Crop Production reports out

SPRINGFIELD — The National Agriculture Statistics Service has announced the Illinois Crop Production reports for October.

Corn: Planted area is estimated at 11.0 million acres, down 3 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.8 million acres, is down 3 percent from 2020. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at a record 210 bushels per acre, up 19 bushels from 2020. Production is forecast at 2.27 billion bushels, up 7 percent from last year’s production.

Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 10.60 million acres, up 3 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.55 million acres, is up 3 percent from 2020. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at a record 64 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from 2020. Production is forecast at a record 675 million bushels, up 10 percent from 2020.

Alfalfa hay: Harvested area, forecast at 180,000 acres, is down 18 percent from 2020. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, the Illinois alfalfa hay yield is forecast at 3.50 tons per acre, down 0.40 tons from the previous year. Production is forecast at 630,000 tons, down 27 percent from 2020.

Other hay: Harvested area, forecast at 240,000 acres, is down 11 percent from 2020. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, the Illinois other hay yield is forecast at 2.40 tons per acre, up 0.10 tons from the previous year. Production is estimated at 576,000 tons, down 7 percent from 2020.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or e-mail nassrfohlr@usda.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.