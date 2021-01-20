Online anhydrous ammonia safety training program launched

SPRINGFIELD — Certified Grower Training is now available on the Illinois Department of Agriculture website at www.onenet.illinois.gov/

Under a new state regulation (8 IAC 215), anyone who works on a farm and handles anhydrous ammonia must complete Certified Grower Training by April 2022 and once every three years thereafter. This includes not only farm workers who apply the nitrogen fertilizer to fields, but also those who transport nurse tanks to and from suppliers and those who maintain anhydrous ammonia equipment.

“Although the requirement doesn’t take effect until 2022, I encourage everyone who must complete the training to do so as soon as possible,” IDOA Acting Director Jerry Costello II said. “Anhydrous ammonia is potentially dangerous if not handled properly, and the safety lessons taught in this training could prevent serious injury or even death.”

The training program can be accessed through a link posted on the website’s homepage. It directs visitors to a portal that includes step-by-step instructions for creating a user account and viewing the training. Other useful information such as answers to frequently asked questions and a copy of the new state anhydrous ammonia regulations are also posted on the homepage.