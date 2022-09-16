Paris farm showcases ties to EIU with corn maze

PARIS — L&A Family Farms is celebrating its Eastern Illinois University roots in a special way.

Visitors to the farm can enjoy an EIU corn mze.

"I think there were eight of us total in our family that are all graduates of Eastern so we just kind of wanted to reach out to them and do something since that was our university that we went to," said Brian Lau, owner of L&A Family Farms.

In the middle of a seemingly endless pattern of diagonal twists and turns, the design prominently spells “#EIU” and incorporates Eastern Illinois University’s mark. Those familiar with EIU’s logo know the mark features one of the university’s most-recognized symbols – Old Main, often referred to as the castle.

This is the fourth year the farm has created a design inside the maze and the second year the design has been sponsored. EIU is this year's sponsor. Indiana State University sponsored the 2021 maze design.

The main corn maze will open Saturday, Sept. 17. The design also includes an expansion of a spookier attraction first offered last year. A separate maze has been cut into the layout that’ll serve as a haunted corn maze that will be open select Friday and Saturday nights through October.

Lau said the intricate designs are created with the help of an outside company.

"The company that designs our mazes for us, we give them a concept and they actually lay it out on a computer and then it's all mowed into the cornfield after the corn is up and growing, with a mower on a skid steer loader," Lau said. "And it's all done by GPS."

Agritourism is not new for the farm, dating back to 2004. In 2016, the farm offered its first sunflower maze then added a pick your own pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, concessions and other family-oriented activities in 2019.

Lau said they did not know how popular agritourism would be at the farm until they began offering their well-known attractions.

"I didn't realize the scope of how much that would take off, we had a lot of visitors coming to the farm," Lau said. "So we kind of got into more of the agritourism side of the business where now we're inviting guests into the farm to not only do the entertaining things like the corn mazes and the sunflower mazes, and that kind of stuff, but also to promote our other products that we raise."

This year, the farm is excited to share their annual corn maze in addition to their other fall activities.

"Once they come out of the maze, they like seeing the picture, the design, so having having one professionally done seems to work well for us," Lau said.

While farming is still the main focus of the business, the agritourism gives the farm a chance to reach more people and show them how L&A operates. Lau said he enjoys being able to share that aspect with visitors.

"It gives people a hands on experience to see how the farm is being maintained because you can kind of write any kind of words on a website but this way we have accountability because people can actually come out and see this is how we're raising the animals, what the farm looks like," Lau said. "It gives us some more accountability."

Lau said he is looking forward to the other events the fall season brings.

"I like the pumpkin side of it. The harvesting of the pumpkins after trying to grow them all summer, it's finally nice to see people enjoying getting to pick those and take the pumpkins home," Lau said. "Then with the corn maze, people tell you that it was really challenging or that they had a lot of fun out there. That's always enjoyable."