Precipitation above normal statewide

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress, condition, and Agricultural Production index reports.

Statewide, the average temperature was 25.9 degrees, 0.9 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 2.22 inches, 1.23 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 7% short, 50% adequate, and 40% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6% very short, 7% short, 52% adequate, and 35% surplus.

Winter wheat condition was 3% very poor, 7% poor, 31% fair, 55% good, and 4% excellent.

The January Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 111.5, decreased 0.9% from December but increased 24% from January 2021.

At 104.4, the Crop Production Index was down 1.4% from last month but up 18% from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 124.2, increased 3.3% from December, and 35% from January last year.

Producers received lower prices during January for cattle, lettuce, hay, and lemons, and higher prices for milk, broilers, cotton, and market eggs. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes.

In January, there was decreased marketing of broilers, milk, cattle, and hogs, and increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, strawberries, and wheat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.