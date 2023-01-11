Rare cold snap brought bitterly cold temperatures to Illinois in December

CHAMPAIGN — The extreme temperatures and wind chill values that Illinoisans experienced before the holidays are very unusual for late December, only occurring in northern and central Illinois once every 20 to 25 years, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford.

The strong winter storm that moved across the Midwest brought arctic air to the region. Temperatures recorded in Illinois in the final two weeks of the month included 15 degrees below zero in Knox and Mercer counties, 12 degrees below zero in Lee and Cook counties, and 11 degrees below zero in McLean and Champaign counties. Combined with over 25 mph sustained winds and over 45 mph wind gusts, wind chill values were in the minus-25 to minus-40 degree range.

As often happens, a strong ridge followed the intense trough in the jet stream, and the state warmed up quickly in the last week of the month. At that time, high temperatures ranged from the low 50s to mid 60s, between 10 and 25 degrees above normal.

Overall, the preliminary statewide average December temperature was 29.4 degrees, 0.6 degrees below the 1991–2020 average. December average temperatures ranged from the low 20s in northern Illinois to the high 30s in southern Illinois, within 1 degree of normal.

Precipitation

December total precipitation ranged from just under 2 inches in western Illinois to over 5 inches in far southern Illinois. Most of central and south-central Illinois were 0.5 to 1.5 inches drier than normal last month, while northern and southern Illinois were 0.5 to 1.5 inches wetter than normal. December was the first wetter-than-normal month since July in parts of far southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois experienced a snowier than normal December, but snowfall totals were 1 to 5 inches below normal north of Interstate 64.

Overall, the preliminary statewide average total December precipitation was 2.62 inches, 0.21 inches above the 1991–2020 average.

Outlooks

Climate Prediction Center outlooks for January lean toward warmer and wetter than normal weather to kick off 2023.