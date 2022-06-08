Recipients announced for 2022 Elgin and Genevieve Daily Farm Scholarship

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce five recipients who have been awarded the 2022 Elgin and Genevieve Daily Farm Scholarship.

• Logan MacDonald is a 2022 graduate of Mattoon High School and will be attending Lake Land College to study agriculture.

• Adam Day is a 2019 graduate of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. He is currently studying agriculture at the University of Illinois.

• Quentin Day is a 2022 graduate of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. He plans to study agriculture at the University of Illinois.

• Matthew Carpenter is a 2022 graduate of Mattoon High School. He plans to attend Lake Land College to study agriculture.

• Colton Middleton is studying music at Millikin University. He is a 2021 graduate of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School.

Elgin and Genevieve Daily generously gifted their farm to support graduates from Coles and Moultrie counties in their pursuit of an agriculture degree from the University of Illinois or Lake Land College. They also have made it possible for Coles or Moultrie graduates attending Millikin University to receive funds to study music.

