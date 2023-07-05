MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce 10 recipients who have been awarded the 2023 Elgin and Genevieve Daily Farm Scholarship.

Elgin and Genevieve Daily generously gifted their farm to support graduates from Coles and Moultrie counties in their pursuit of an agriculture degree from the University of Illinois or Lake Land College. They also have made it possible for Coles or Moultrie graduates attending Millikin University to receive funds to study music.