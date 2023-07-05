MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce 10 recipients who have been awarded the 2023 Elgin and Genevieve Daily Farm Scholarship.
- Quentin Day is a 2022 graduate of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. He is studying agriculture at the University of Illinois.
- Matthew Carpenter is a 2022 graduate of Mattoon High School. He is attending Lake Land College and studying agriculture.
- Canyn Borntrager is a 2022 graduate of Mattoon High School. Canyn attends the University of Illinois pursuing a degree in agriculture business.
- Clayton Bone is a 2021 graduate of Okaw Valley High School studying agriculture at the University of Illinois.
- Dylan Ealy is a 2023 graduate of Charleston High School. He plans to study agriculture at Lake Land College.
- Hudson Ruppert is a 2023 graduate of Okaw Valley High School and plans to study agriculture pursuing a degree in conservation/forestry.
- Ila Richter is a 2023 graduate of Charleston High School. Ila plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue an agriculture business degree.
- Lily Porter is a 2023 graduate of Charleston High School. She plans to attend the University of Illinois to study environmental science.
- Macayla Finley is a 2023 graduate of Charleston High School. She plans to attend Lake Land College to study agriculture.
- Matthew Carpenter is a 2022 graduate of Mattoon High School. Matthew attends Lake Land College pursuing an agriculture business degree.
- Rileigh Babbs is a 2022 graduate of Charleston High School pursuing an agriculture degree at Lake Land College.
Elgin and Genevieve Daily generously gifted their farm to support graduates from Coles and Moultrie counties in their pursuit of an agriculture degree from the University of Illinois or Lake Land College. They also have made it possible for Coles or Moultrie graduates attending Millikin University to receive funds to study music.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.