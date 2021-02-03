Regenerative Grazing Online series for farmers starts in February

CHAMPAIGN — Are you an Illinois-based beef producer hoping to improve your environmental and economic outcomes? Or a row crop farmer looking for a herd to graze your cover crops, or looking to add livestock into your rotation? Or, maybe you’re a landowner exploring additional revenue streams? Regenerative grazing could be an option for you to achieve these goals while building healthy soils and supporting farm profitability.

The Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District, The Land Connection, University of Illinois Extension, and The Pasture Project at the Wallace Center are excited to offer an online series via Zoom exploring regenerative grazing this winter. This series will feature Kent Solberg, a Livestock and Grazing Specialist with the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota, as well as Illinois graziers Jill Vonder Haar and Jim Isermann.

The series, “Regenerative Grazing: Fundamentals for Farmers,” will take place over three sessions, with the first session kicking off from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. The topic, “The Why: What is Regenerative Grazing?” will include discussions of what regenerative grazing is and how it differs from continuous grazing, as well as the multiple benefits that can result from regenerative grazing.