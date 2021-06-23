Register to support farm mental health efforts

America's farm families are paying a heavy mental toll as they deal with unpredictable weather, variable input costs, long work hours, and unpredictable commodity prices. A gap exists between farm families and the resources they need to keep them safe.
University of Illinois Extension believes ag producers, agribusiness personnel, and others who support the agricultural community can stand in the gap and connect Illinois farmers with the resources they need.
"As their neighbors, customers, business partners, and clients, you may feel helpless," says Karla Belzer, Extension family life educator, "but Illinois Extension can provide you the tools to identify mental health issues in our agricultural communities and the communication skills to support and save lives."
This online training opportunity is available Monday, July 28. Participants may register at go.illinois.edu/mentalhealth2021. Training begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Cheri Burcham, Extension Educator, Family Life serving Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby Counties will be one of the co-facilitators.
Prior to the live video conference, participants will complete a two-hour self-paced online course. Topics covered in the webinar include mental illness symptoms, substance use signs and addiction, crisis interaction, trauma, and self care.
People are also reading…
The work is supported by Illinois Extension specialists Josie Rudolphi and Courtney Cuthbertson as part of the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center, funded by USDA NIFA.
If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email Belzer at kbelzer@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
Farm Focus: A look at agriculture — past present and future
The JG-TC's annual Farm Focus special section highlights the challenges faced by farmers in 2019, the past 10 years and a look ahead to 2020 and beyond. Check out our coverage:
Coles County farmer Paul Daily reflects on challenges of the 2019 growing season.
Connections with the Lake Land College agricutlure program continue long after graduation.
Uphoff Family Farms has benefited from its adoption of valuable conservation practices.
Sixth-generation farmer Wyatt Bell "has farming running through his veins.”
While trade wars may have dominated the national attention in 2019, new Illinois laws will also be affecting the livelihood and practices of farmers here.
Production of Illinois’ two most valuable crops fell by roughly one-fifth last year, according to final crop yield numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The period from 2010 to 2019 saw volatility in commodity prices, weather and markets.
Growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm in the 1940s, Orion Samuelson assumed he would end up taking over the operation from his parents. However, life had other plans for him.
Illinois producers, did you grow hemp in 2019? Are you interested in giving it a shot in 2020?
Despite some tough times for farmers in recent years, cutting production costs may not be high on their priority lists as the 2020 planting season approaches.
April through June is likely to be wetter than normal in Illinois, according to rainfall projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, posing a challenge to corn and soybean farmers in the heart of planting season.
Wet weather, trade wars, ethanol battles, continued climate and water quality discussions, and a parade of Democratic presidential candidates beginning their trek toward the White House were all major issues for farmers last year.
Specialty farmers share tips for getting the word out about their products.
As the 2020 growing season approaches, producers may be sitting in better shape — weather permitting, of course.
A pair of Kansas State University agricultural economists have taken a look at the characteristics that make farms successful in Kansas and have found that bigger doesn’t always mean better.