Registration sought for conservation cropping seminar

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois Farmers now can find ways to improve soil health, learn about cover crops, remain profitable — and even more marketable — by using sustainable techniques that build up natural resilience to weather extremes, pests, and weeds.

State Conservationist Ivan Dozier encourages farmers to learn from conservationists, partners, and other Illinois farmers by participating in this conservation cropping seminar online event.

There will be a question and answer session as well as helpful resources to access. For the eighth year in a row, conservation partners offer helpful information, data, and farmer testimonials in a one day, 3-hour online virtual conference session on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“While it’s not like the normal full-day, in-person get-together held at three different Illinois locations, it’s still critical that we keep the conservation conversation going, COVID-19 or not. The planning committee has gathered a great keynote speaker, helpful information, and a powerful Illinois farmer panel to tell their story and offer advice and ideas other Illinois farmers can use on their farms,” Dozier explains. Participation at the event is free.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Russell Hedrick, first generation farmer, North Carolina

• Cade Bushnell, Ogle County, Illinois farmer

• Jerry Seidel, Jefferson County, Illinois farmer

• Rick Kaesebier, Logan County, Illinois farmer

• Carbon markets - Jean Brokish and Emily Bruner, American Farmland Trust

• Agroforestry topics - Katie Adams, Savanna Institute

Register online at the Champaign County SWCD at www.ccswcd.com.

The conservation cropping seminars are organized and made possible with the involvement and support of Illinois Department of Agriculture, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, American Farmland Trust, the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership, University of Illinois Extension, and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Champaign, Jefferson, Logan and Ogle counties.

