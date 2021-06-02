 Skip to main content
Report: Ag production index up from March
The April Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 105.1, increased 6.9% from March and 28% from April 2020.

At 106.1, the Crop Production Index was up 6.8% from last month and 23% from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 104.3, increased 7.1% from March, and 33% from April last year.

Producers received higher prices during April for broilers, corn, hogs, and cattle but lower prices for market eggs, lettuce, broccoli, and cauliflower. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes.

In April, there was increased monthly movement for strawberries, milk, broilers, and oranges and decreased marketing of corn, soybeans, cattle, and hay.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

