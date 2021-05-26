Report: Corn, bean planting ahead of average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Prospective Planting reports the week ending May 23.

There were 3.7 days suitable for field work during the week. Statewide, the average temperature was 69.8 degrees, 4.4 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.45 inches, 0.54 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 9% short, 73% adequate, and 17% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2% very short, 12% short, 73% adequate, and 13% surplus.

Corn planted reached 90%, compared to the 5-year average of 79%. Corn emerged reached 74%, compared to the 5-year average of 63%. Corn condition was rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 26% fair, 58% good, and 13% excellent.

Soybeans planted reached 80%, compared to the 5-year average of 53%. Soybeans emerged reached 60%, compared to the 5-year average of 30%. Winter wheat headed was 90%, compared to the 5-year average of 84%. Winter wheat condition was rated 3% very poor, 2% poor, 11% fair, 57% good, and 27% excellent.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.