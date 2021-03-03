Scholarships and grants available for students pursuing a career in agriculture

High school seniors pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to apply for a $2,000 Farm Credit Illinois Agriculture Scholarship.

Thirty scholarships will be given in 2021 with two recipients designated as Diversity in Agriculture Scholars.

Recipients are selected based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career.

Applicants must be high school seniors enrolling in a college or university during the 2021 fall semester to pursue an agriculture-related academic major and career. Applicants must reside in, or immediate family must farm in, one of 60 central and southern counties in Illinois served by FCI. Recipients will receive $1,000 for the fall 2021 semester and $1,000 for fall 2023 semester.

Farm Credit Illinois also invites 4-H clubs and FFA chapters organizing projects to apply for a $500 Community Improvement Grant.

Fifty $500 grants will be awarded to assist youth members in bringing positive change to their local community. Clubs should choose a project that delivers tangible value where the outcome is visible. Farm Credit encourages collaboration with other local organizations to develop and complete the improvement project.