Severe tornadoes do occur off-season in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was one of the states affected by the Dec. 10 severe weather, with multiple tornadoes and resulting fatalities.

Tornadoes are not as common in winter as they are in the spring, but December is the fourth deadliest month in Illinois for the severe weather events, said Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Severe thunderstorms developed in the late afternoon, evening, and night of Dec. 10, resulting in strong tornadoes in Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Storm Prediction Center listed 85 tornadoes nationwide from the Dec. 10 outbreak, including 12 in Illinois. Also, six deaths were reported in the state.

The Lincoln National Weather Service office reported that four EF-2 tornadoes affected parts of central and western Illinois on Dec. 10, including Cass, Menard, Shelby, Moultrie, and Coles counties. One injury was attributed to the Shelby County tornado, but there were no fatalities from this event.

In the St. Louis area, the NWS reported two tornadoes that affected the Illinois side. Among these tornadoes was an EF-3 (very strong) event around the Pontoon Beach and Edwardsville areas. The six fatalities occurred at an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville, along with a yet unknown number of injuries. This event was the first with tornado-related deaths in Illinois since 2017.

Reports of winds that were not associated with tornadoes were recorded from the Dec. 10 severe weather event as well. As of Dec. 15, the NOAA Storm Prediction Center listed 43 wind reports spanning from Grundy and Kankakee counties in northern Illinois to Jackson County in southern Illinois. Among these are several reports of straight-line wind damage to homes, farm buildings, trees, and power lines. Multiple semis were blown over in central and western Illinois.

One confirmed wind gust in Tazewell County was 85 mph. A personal weather station also recorded an 80 mph gust just southeast of Decatur in Macon County.

Tornado frequency plots in Illinois from 1950 to 2020 showed 64 percent of tornadoes occurred between April and June. April is the deadliest month with 97 reported deaths, mostly due to the 58 deaths from the 1967 Oak Lawn tornado outbreak. The second deadliest month was August, mostly due to the 29 deaths associated with the Aug. 28, 1990 Plainfield tornado.

December was the fourth deadliest month in Illinois despite having the fourth fewest tornadoes. Between 1950 and 2020, December tornadoes accounted for 3 percent of all tornadoes in Illinois, but 8 percent of all tornado-related fatalities.

Similarly, Illinois tornadoes that have occurred in winter comprised 7 percent of all events between 1950 and 2020, but over 16 percent of all tornado-related fatalities.

