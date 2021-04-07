Sign up begins for Conservation Stewardship Program

CHAMPAIGN — State conservationist Ivan Dozier announced the submission deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding in fiscal year 2021 is Friday, May 7.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) plans to invest up to $7.85 million for new CSP contracts in fiscal year 2021 in Illinois.

CSP is a financial assistance conservation program which helps agricultural and forestland producers take the conservation activities on their farm to the next level. “CSP continues to be a very effective tool for producers working to achieve their conservation and management goals,” said Ivan Dozier, NRCS state conservationist in Illinois.

While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by May 7 to ensure their applications are considered for 2021 funding.

CSP provides many benefits, including increased crop yields, decreased input costs, wildlife habitat improvements, and increased resilience to weather extremes. CSP is for working lands including cropland, pastureland, and nonindustrial private forest land. CSP assists agricultural and forestland producers build on existing conservation efforts while strengthening their entire operation.