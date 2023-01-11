Signup begins for Conservation Stewardship Program

CHAMPAIGN — The deadline to submit Conservation Stewardship Program applications to assure consideration for the fiscal year 2023 funding is Feb. 3.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) plans to invest up to $12.1 million for new CSP contracts in fiscal year 2023 in Illinois.
CSP is a financial assistance conservation program which helps agricultural and forestland producers take the conservation activities on their farm to the next level.
While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by Feb. 3, to ensure their applications are considered for 2023 funding.
Remember these Mattoon locations?
Gas prices
1988: Super Pantry claims when their price reduction hit 69.9 centers that it ended the Mattoon gas war.
file photo
IL central depot
1977: This three-story building has served Illinois Central and Amtrak passengers in Mattoon for a half-century.
file photo
IL central railroad
1971: Crowds like this one in Mattoon in 1971 can still be seen along some Amtrak routes.
file photo
Kraft
1989: Kraft Foods plant where the Lender's Bagels are made.
file photo
Lake Land Boulevard
1987: 57 trees were cut down on Lake Land Boulevard started a campaign to end the great number of trees cut down for no good reason by Dr. Stanley Thiel.
file photo
Lake Mattoon
1958: The new impounding reservoir about one mile west of Neoga is nearing completion and will be known as Lake Mattoon.
file photo
S&K
1990: Controller Don Portugal, left, and vice president Gary Stacey outside the Mattoon tool and supply firm of S&K Power Tool and Supply Corp.
file photo
Sculpture "In Southern Crossing"
1988: Dann Nardi's sculpture "In Southern Crossing" inspires some Mattoon residents to appreciate such an artistic endeavor, while others are left scratching their heads in bewilderment.
file photo
St. John Lutheran
1956: Recent dedication of the new $400,000 St. John's Lutheran Church. The first church was established in 1893 in what is now the Union Congregational Church. The congregation in 1921 purchased the present church at 14th St. and Broadway.
file photo
Wesley Towers
1977: This brightly-colored Patio Room is one of two restaurants the public an enjoy at Wesley Towers. The six-story Wesley Towers may be a retirement home but the first floor was designed to serve the community.
file photo
