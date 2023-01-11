 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Signup begins for Conservation Stewardship Program

  • 0

The cleanup along the Central California coast has begun, even as more storms are forecast over the weekend. Hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful "atmospheric river" pounded the region and causing flooding. Raging seas damaged two historic piers in Santa Cruz C…

CHAMPAIGN — The deadline to submit Conservation Stewardship Program applications to assure consideration for the fiscal year 2023 funding is Feb. 3.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) plans to invest up to $12.1 million for new CSP contracts in fiscal year 2023 in Illinois.

CSP is a financial assistance conservation program which helps agricultural and forestland producers take the conservation activities on their farm to the next level. 

Rare cold snap brought bitterly cold temperatures to Illinois in December

While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by Feb. 3, to ensure their applications are considered for 2023 funding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AmCham Shanghai: US Businesses Are 'Cautiously Optimistic'

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AmCham Shanghai: US Businesses Are 'Cautiously Optimistic'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News