Signup begins for Conservation Stewardship Program

CHAMPAIGN — The deadline to submit Conservation Stewardship Program applications to assure consideration for the fiscal year 2023 funding is Feb. 3.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) plans to invest up to $12.1 million for new CSP contracts in fiscal year 2023 in Illinois.

CSP is a financial assistance conservation program which helps agricultural and forestland producers take the conservation activities on their farm to the next level.

While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by Feb. 3, to ensure their applications are considered for 2023 funding.