CHAMPAIGN — Increased rain has improved soil moisture levels for most of the state, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Illinois has received 3.41 inches of rain in the first half of July, 1.6 inches more than in the entire month of June, and leading to higher soil moisture across the state. Levels at 4 inches rose 47% on average in the past month. The biggest improvements are in the north where moisture levels have more than doubled.

Soil moisture rose in all Illinois regions through the 8-inch depths and down to 20 inches in the central regions. However, southern and east-central Illinois both showed declines, 13 and 10%, respectively, at depths of 39 inches.