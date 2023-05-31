Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
CHAMPAIGN — Soils were warmer and drier across the state in the middle of May, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.
Soil temperatures at 4 inches under bare soil rose 17 degrees in the first three weeks of May to a state average of 69 degrees on May 21. Temperatures are 2 degrees higher than in 2022 and 2 degrees higher than the historical average. Daily highs were in the 70s and low 80s with daily lows in the 50s and 60s.
Photos: Northern lights visible in Missouri and Illinois
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The streaking line in the upper right part of the image is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The streaking line above the powerlines is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The setting moon can be seen to the left of the image. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. The lights across the river are from Hamburg, Illinois. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen just above the tree line on the left side of the image. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. The lights across the river are from Hamburg, Illinois. The streaking line in the upper part of the image is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow on the horizon above a field off U.S. Highway 54 outside Rockport, Illinois, on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen to the bottom left side of the image. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow on the horizon above a field as streaking lights from a truck driving along U.S. Highway 54 can be seen outside Rockport, Illinois, on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen to the bottom left side of the image. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Soil moisture rose 5% in May to an average of 0.28 water fraction by volume on May 21. However, drier weather in the last week caused moisture levels to decline across the state.
Moisture at 4 inches fell 16% on average from May 16 to 21. The largest declines have been in northern Illinois where soil moisture at the Illinois Climate Network station in DeKalb County fell 33% over the past week.
The drying is contained to the upper depths with no impacts seen at soil depths of 20 inches and greater.
Photos: Northern lights visible in Missouri and Illinois
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The streaking line in the upper right part of the image is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The streaking line above the powerlines is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The setting moon can be seen to the left of the image. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. The lights across the river are from Hamburg, Illinois. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen just above the tree line on the left side of the image. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. The lights across the river are from Hamburg, Illinois. The streaking line in the upper part of the image is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow on the horizon above a field off U.S. Highway 54 outside Rockport, Illinois, on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen to the bottom left side of the image. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow on the horizon above a field as streaking lights from a truck driving along U.S. Highway 54 can be seen outside Rockport, Illinois, on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen to the bottom left side of the image. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.