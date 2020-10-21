 Skip to main content
Soils are drying out across Illinois in October
Soils are drying out across Illinois in October

CHAMPAIGN — Dry weather in October has led to declining soil moisture across Illinois, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring (WARM) program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Rainfall was lower than average throughout the state in the first half of October. According to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, Illinois received 1.36 inches from Oct. 1 to 15, 1.08 inches below normal. Combined with a dry September for southern and parts of Central Illinois, these conditions have caused soil moisture levels to fall to near the wilting points for most of the state.

Drought conditions continue in central and southern Illinois

Soil moisture at 2-inch depths averaged 0.17 water fraction by volume on Oct. 15, a 23% decline from the beginning of the month. The largest declines were in northern Illinois, which saw a 32% drop. Levels fell only 6% in the east with soils already dry due to a lack of rain in September.

Similar decreases were seen in depths from 4 to 20 inches. Soil moisture remained high at 39 and 59 inches with changes of 2% or less in all regions.

Soil temperatures have remained steady the first half of October. Temperatures at 4 inches under bare soil averaged 59.7 degrees on Oct. 15, a 0.7 degree increase from Oct. 1. Highs reached the mid-60s with lows mainly in the low to high 50s. Temperatures were slightly warmer than normal, averaging 4.8 degrees higher than last year and 2.7 degrees higher than the long-term average.

Illinois has cooler, wetter soils in mid-September

The Illinois State Water Survey’s WARM program collects hourly and daily weather and soil information at 19 stations across the state. Daily and monthly summaries can be found at the WARM website: http://www.isws.illinois.edu/warm/.

