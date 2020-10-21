Soils are drying out across Illinois in October

CHAMPAIGN — Dry weather in October has led to declining soil moisture across Illinois, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring (WARM) program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Rainfall was lower than average throughout the state in the first half of October. According to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, Illinois received 1.36 inches from Oct. 1 to 15, 1.08 inches below normal. Combined with a dry September for southern and parts of Central Illinois, these conditions have caused soil moisture levels to fall to near the wilting points for most of the state.

Soil moisture at 2-inch depths averaged 0.17 water fraction by volume on Oct. 15, a 23% decline from the beginning of the month. The largest declines were in northern Illinois, which saw a 32% drop. Levels fell only 6% in the east with soils already dry due to a lack of rain in September.

Similar decreases were seen in depths from 4 to 20 inches. Soil moisture remained high at 39 and 59 inches with changes of 2% or less in all regions.