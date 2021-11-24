Soybean harvest behind last year's progress

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production reports for the week ending Nov 14.

There were 4.6 days suitable for field work during the week. Statewide, the average temperature was 46.3 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.45 inches, 0.32 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 5 percent short, 84 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 5 percent short, 90 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.

Corn harvested for grain reached 95 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 92 percent.

Soybeans harvested reached 93 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 96 percent.

Winter wheat planted reached 86 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 96 percent. Winter wheat emerged reached 71 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 85 percent.

Winter wheat condition was 1 percent poor, 11 percent fair, 68 percent good, and 20 percent excellent.

