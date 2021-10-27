Soybean harvest progress below average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production reports for the week ending Oct. 24.

There were 4.7 days suitable for field work during the week ending Oct. 24. Statewide, the average temperature was 54.1 degrees, 1.8 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.70 inches, 0.02 inches above normal.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2% very short, 8% short, 65% adequate, and 25% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 4% very short, 13% short, 73% adequate, and 10% surplus.

Corn harvested for grain reached 78%, compared to the 5-year average of 72%. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 97%, compared to the 5-year average of 98%.

Soybeans harvested reached 68%, compared to the 5-year average of 77%. Winter wheat planted reached 67%, compared to the 5-year average of 72%.

Winter wheat emerged reached 48%, compared to the 5-year average of 43%. Winter wheat condition was 6% very poor, 4% poor, 14% fair, 70% good, and 6% excellent.

