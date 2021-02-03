State ag price and livestock reports out

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current ag prices, and reports for Illinois cattle, sheep and goats.
The December Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 91.4, decreased 1.8% from November but increased 0.3% from December 2019. At 91.8, the Crop Production Index was down 0.5% from last month but up 6.6% from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 90.9, decreased 3.5% from November and 6.4% from December 2019.
Producers received higher prices during December for broilers, corn, soybeans, and cattle but lower prices for milk, lettuce, market eggs, and oranges. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In December, there was increased monthly movement for oranges, broilers, cotton, and milk and decreased marketing of corn, grapes, soybeans, and calves.
Illinois Cattle
All cattle and calves as of January 1, 2021 totaled 1.05 million head, down 4% from January 1, 2020. All cows and heifers that have calved, at 440,000 head, are down 4% from a year ago. The 2020 calf crop was estimated at 375,000 head, down 5% from 2019.
Illinois Sheep and Goats
All sheep and lamb inventory on Jan. 1, at 53,000 head, is down 4% from January 1, 2020.
Breeding sheep inventory, at 45,000 head, is down 2% from last year. Market sheep and lambs on January 1, 2021 totaled 8,000 head, down 11% from January 1, 2020. The 2020 lamb crop of 41,000 head was down 2% from 2019.
Wool production during 2020 totaled 155,000 pounds, down 9% from 2019. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 27,000 head, down 7% from 2019.
Meat and all other goat inventory totaled 25,000 head on January 1, 2021, up 4% from the previous year. Milk goat inventory, at 9,500 head, is down 5% from January 1, 2020.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.