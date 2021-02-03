State ag price and livestock reports out

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current ag prices, and reports for Illinois cattle, sheep and goats.

The December Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 91.4, decreased 1.8% from November but increased 0.3% from December 2019. At 91.8, the Crop Production Index was down 0.5% from last month but up 6.6% from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 90.9, decreased 3.5% from November and 6.4% from December 2019.

Producers received higher prices during December for broilers, corn, soybeans, and cattle but lower prices for milk, lettuce, market eggs, and oranges. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In December, there was increased monthly movement for oranges, broilers, cotton, and milk and decreased marketing of corn, grapes, soybeans, and calves.

Illinois Cattle

All cattle and calves as of January 1, 2021 totaled 1.05 million head, down 4% from January 1, 2020. All cows and heifers that have calved, at 440,000 head, are down 4% from a year ago. The 2020 calf crop was estimated at 375,000 head, down 5% from 2019.

Illinois Sheep and Goats