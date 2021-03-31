Stay safe as you enter the fields: Electrical contact can happen in instant

In the minutes and hours that followed, Conrady was brought back to life, rushed to a local hospital, and then transferred via medevac to a Level 1 trauma center. That was the starting point to a very long and arduous road to recovery that included many surgeries, rehabilitation, and prosthetics fittings.

“Pay attention a little more [when working near power lines]," Conrady says. "Keep an eye on your surroundings. Take an extra second to look at things to see how your situation is going to unfold.”

Conrady drives by fields buzzing with activity during active farm seasons and wonders if others see what he sees — if they realize the potential dangers of getting too close to power lines.

His wife, Bailey, says this type of accident could happen to anyone. Unintended contact happened in an instant, but its impact lives on long after an accident.

“We knew life wasn’t going to be the same," Bailey says. "We knew that the ‘normal’ before was not going to be the ‘normal’ after.”

To stay safe around overhead power lines, follow safe work practices at all times to help prevent serious, and even deadly, accidents. Start by making sure everyone knows to maintain a minimum 10-foot clearance from power lines.