Stay safe on the farm this planting season

Spring is characterized by a fury of activity on farms. In the rush to get crops in the ground, safety and health is not always a priority.

Preparing for a Safe Planting, a free webinar set for Feb. 18, will focus on preventing common farm injuries and illness.

“In Illinois, we often see an uptick in agricultural-related injuries in the spring,” says Josie Rudolphi, one of the program presenters. “And COVID-19 will again present additional health and safety challenges to farmers.”

University of Illinois Extension and Illinois AgrAbility are joining together to provide practical tips and seasonal reminders appropriate for large and small-scale producers and farm families. Rudolphi will be joined by Salah Issa from the College of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.

Preparing for a Safe Planting Season will be from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Register online at go.illinois.edu/AgrSafePlanting. Those who cannot attend live can still sign up to receive access to the recorded webinar.