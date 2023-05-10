SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service is reminding Illinois farmers and ranchers that the window is closing on the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

To date, NASS has received completed questionnaires from many Illinois producers for a return rate of more than 60%. NASS is encouraging U.S. producers who have not returned their completed ag census questionnaires to do so as soon as possible.

The Census of Agriculture remains the only comprehensive and impartial source of agriculture data for every state and county in the nation. Census data are used by policymakers, trade associations, researchers, agribusinesses, educators, and many others.