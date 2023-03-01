SPRINGFIELD — Farmers and ranchers in Illinois still have time to be counted in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
NASS will continue to accept completed census questionnaires through the spring to ensure all farmers and ranchers take advantage of the opportunity to be represented in the widely used data.
Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete their ag census either online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail as soon as possible.