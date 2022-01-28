STU ELLIS: A winter filled with what ifs

In the meeting season for agriculture, farmers are being beckoned from miles around to hear speakers that prognosticate the future.

Their crystal balls are clear, and they charge hefty appearance fees that are paid by hefty registration fees paid by those in the audience. Of course, those are the members of the farming community who are just as insightful as the speakers prancing on stage.

It is difficult to predict the future. However, it is not hard to identify the dynamics pushing and pulling on the future. We may not know how the results turn out, but everyone knows those familiar forces of economics, nature, and humanity.

As farmers listen to those futurists, many will talk about 2022 production expenses, as well as the actual availability of the crop inputs in demand. All price records have been broken by fertilizer, because of China halting exports, U.S. tariffs on phosphate imports, and high natural gas prices in Europe. We hear those daily, but no one really knows when, and even if, prices will return to “normal” or whatever the “new normal” will be.

Those speakers will also talk about the difficulty in getting the active ingredients in the U.S. to manufacture herbicides. “Have Plan B” in mind this spring, they say. Others talk about having “Plan C” in place. No one is yet talking about “Plan D,” because that is a weed hook and there is not enough labor available for that.

Those speakers who have foresight are using some hindsight and telling farmers they were smart if they had sold some of their 2022 crop, and their 2023 crop, and some of their 2024 crop. What farmers don’t want to be told is that that the market will be going down. After all, “what goes up, also comes down.” We all curse the gravity in a bearish market trend, and on an icy sidewalk.

In the past two years the grain market has been bolstered by Chinese buyers, trying to keep consumers happy in that country. But there is no one who can be sure of what China will do, since its real needs are unknow, its domestic production is unknown, and its political leaders don’t show their cards.

What we know about China is its desire to make anything and everything and ship it all to American consumers, who will buy anything and everything, even as prices are becoming inflated. Those supply chains in China are well greased, but here in the U.S. they have slipped off the sprockets. While politicians work to fix them with new economic incentives and sometimes offsetting regulations, many farmers will yearn for those more simple days described by Grandpa.

That is, until it is time to climb into the tractor cab, illuminate the numerous display screens that provide details of the world outside, and head through the field. At that point there is an opportunity for fewer headaches, less decision pain, and more time to enjoy the future, for it has arrived.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

