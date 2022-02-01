 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STU ELLIS: Agriculture has a lot at stake in Ukraine conflict

STU ELLIS

“When the elephants are playing, the mice don’t sleep.”

Probably no one ever said that, but should have, because it is certainly true today. The world seems to be in disarray in many facets because of economic and military conflicts involving Russia, China, and the United States. And there is agriculture involved in about everything.

The world is waiting for President Putin to make his next move, and while he basks in that attention, the countries that import grain from the Ukraine are wondering if farmers there will even get to plant their crops this year. Yes, Ukrainian farmers have a 102 million-acre agricultural powerhouse, about 75 million acres of which are row crops.

The Ukraine is sixth in global corn production and ninth in global soybean and wheat production. Many Mideastern nations get grain from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. The share of agriculture in export revenues for Ukraine increased from 26% in 2012 to 45% in 2020 amounting to $22.2 billion.

It is first in global sunflower production and sunflower seed oil is shipped most year-round though there is a little seasonal downturn in late summer as stocks of oilseeds are depleted awaiting the new harvest, says former USDA Chief Economist Joe Glauber. “So, any disruptions in trade would likely be more felt for corn and sunflower seed oil than wheat. There would be major concerns if spring plantings were disrupted.”

One of the major corn customers of Ukraine is China, which bought most of its corn from there late last year. But China may be on the downslide when it comes to importing corn. Editor Arvin Donley of World Grain magazine reported in the current issue that China is well-stocked with corn, thank you.

Donley reports that free stocks of corn, such as that held by U.S. farmers and commercial grain exporters is diminishing, which is the reason corn prices have remained at unusually high levels. The reason is that “China over the past 5 years has increased imports of those commodities by twofold to twelvefold, giving it a comfortable surplus to feed its 1.4 billion people. A look at (China’s) total supply and ending stocks for (corn, wheat, and rice) has more than doubled over the past 10 years, with total supply more than doubling for corn and nearly doubling for soybeans, rice and wheat.

While the Chinese leadership intends to ensure its 1.4 billion are well fed, others around the globe remain hungry. Donley says, “In December, the United Nations warned that an estimated 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2022, up from 235 million in 2021 and 168 million in 2020.” There may be a link between the Chinese elephant and the mice in Africa and the Middle East.

The United States is not only trying to dissuade Putin from Russia’s attack on Ukrainian farmers, but also prevent a shutdown of natural gas lines going to Europe, where it is used to heat homes, but also make ammonia, used for nitrogen to bolster the U.S. corn crop this spring.

Mice seen everywhere in elephant footprints.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

