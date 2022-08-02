STU ELLIS: Energy projects create strange bedfellows

“Politics make strange bedfellows,” said Mark Twain’s buddy Charles Dudley Warner, and his observation can be applied to the pending challenge for Illinois agriculture.

Instantly coming to mind is the massive spending package in Congress, dealing with climate, health care and a myriad of other issues packed into what the Senate may vote upon this week.

Farmers who might see payments for conservation practices increase would be favorable, but others who see increased tax liability would be opposed. Many will line up with others they would never have thought they would go near.

But closer to home are a couple of utility projects that could challenge traditional alliances, as well.

The Illinois Commerce Commission in the past week was asked to authorize land owner contact by the Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline and the Invenergy Grain Belt Express electric transmission line. Both are interstate projects that terminate in Illinois after installation processes that will interrupt farms and farmland for hundreds of miles.

Navigator will bring pressurized carbon dioxide from multiple ethanol and fertilizer production plants in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, then inject it into the ground just north of Taylorville. Pipe, stretching 250 miles, will be laid underground and a nearly 200-year-old farm will become a field of pipes and deep wells that will reach into the St. Simons limestone strata that underlays much of Illinois.

While those farms that will be cut by the pipeline crew may be on one side, others in agriculture will be on the other because it will benefit the ethanol and fertilizer industries, both of which are quite important to the farm economy. Without a destination for the carbon dioxide, ethanol refineries will be threatened by environmental penalties.

It is a similar case for the Grain Belt Express powerline. It will begin in Kansas wind farms which will generate electricity that will be carried to a substation on the Illinois-Indiana border in Clark County, with electricity distributed to power companies along the way. Once fought by agricultural groups that caused a 10-year delay in the project and forced new owners to take over, the Grain Belt Express has both support and opposition from agriculture.

Opponents own farmland that will be traversed for 200 miles from Pike to Clark counties. While crops will not be as hurt for years as those over the pipeline where soil has been disrupted. The powerline crews bring other negative dimensions. Soils will be compacted on the construction route of the transmission line, and farming around poles with large planters and extended spray booms will become nightmares.

Agricultural organizations have generally been supportive of renewable energy projects and Grain Belt Express will carry wind power. Illinois Farm Bureau is not taking a policy position on either of the energy projects, but is counseling its members to make sure they are represented by legal counsel when the right of way negotiators make compensation offers to cross their land.