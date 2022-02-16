STU ELLIS: Farmers don’t need to become canaries

Bankruptcy filings by farmers are the canary in the mine that signals the strength of the farm economy.
Currently, across the United State, and particularly in the Corn Belt, there are cobwebs forming on the front doors of attorneys specializing in representing farmers in federal bankruptcy courts.
Those folks were doing land office business in the early 1980s, took a break around 2010, and have seen their practices slowly grow until 2021. Compared to 2020, filings dropped 50% in 2021, and were the least in a decade. There were fewer than 300 in 2021, “a noteworthy shift given the significant increases in the number of bankruptcies over the previous 3 years,” says American Farm Bureau economists.
With 144 filings, the Corn Belt had the biggest drop in case filings of any section of the country, but still totaled more than any other section of the country. Nevertheless, a decrease of 153 from the prior year was good news. Wisconsin with 27 and Minnesota with 26 lead the nation, then Corn Belt numbers fell from there to four in Illinois, three in Ohio, and one in North Dakota.
For once, this is a trend we hope has some staying power,” says Farm Bureau’s Veronica Nigh, who surveyed all of the federal bankruptcy cases.
It should have staying power, if you ask Rabobank economist Michael Swanson saying, “Life is good now, and the prices should remain high up to 2025,” adding that fertilizer prices aren’t sustainable at their current highs. With a stern warning, Swanson says that farmers have to be disciplined in what they’re paying to rent land and not agreeing to rents so high that they can’t make a profit.
But rents will have to increase if some farmers want to keep land to farm, since land owners are expecting higher cash rents. The Board of the Farm Credit Administration heard its economists say last week, “Inflation is driving up the cost of inputs, farmland, machinery, and interest rates. The higher costs are likely to affect credit quality and loan growth. Farm Credit Administration examiners will need to take these factors into consideration during examinations this year.
They also reported, “Prices received by farmers are volatile.” Additionally, new and used farm machinery values are higher on strong demand, lean inventories, and supply chain issues. Higher material and labor costs are increasing building costs across the food system. Rising borrowing costs are ahead for the $450 billion in total farm debt. More Farm Credit loan rates are now locked in for longer time periods but still about half of System loans carry floating rates.
University of Illinois farm management specialist Gary Schnitkey suggests some sharp pencils may be needed to balance production costs, rent, crop insurance, and other variables to ensure profitability this year. And he warns that with high production costs, and a $310 cash rent, farmer returns can be negative for corn and low for soybeans if crop revenue declines. Higher cash rents would make a farmer’s losses larger.
Don’t be a canary.
