STU ELLIS: 'Oh, whistle a happy tune….'

Central Illinois agriculture is looking forward to a new year, but with more oomph than in many years.
Oh, farmers are always excited about getting into the field and using the new technology they attached to the planter over the winter. But the 2021 planting season could have many of them whistling a happy tune.
Yes, the farm spouse may wonder what has gotten into him. A girlfriend? A new seed corn hybrid? It has to be more than spring sunshine.
2021 will be one of those years that diary-keepers will probably need extra pages. There are many dynamics at work which have jumpstarted farmers that have been down in the dauber for a long time and allowed mold to overspread them and their winter easy chair.
Commodity prices are the main force that will fuel farmers’ enthusiasm about the new year. After more than a half dozen years of price erosion, corn and soybean prices were launched into rare air beginning last August when the USDA reported fields were not as flush with grain as once thought. Surprised grain traders bid up the price like two spoon collectors at an antique auction. For the past five months corn and soybean prices climbed the stairs and starry-eyed farmers wadded up their marketing plans.
It seemed China was their new best friend, since it wanted their corn, their soybeans, and just recently China also wanted their ethanol. China has had a tough time lately. Its hog herd suffered an African fever pandemic more rampant than COVID has raced around the globe. Hundreds of millions of hogs died or were destroyed to stop the spread of the disease.
But what is the common meat in many Chinese foods? Pork. And China’s governmental leaders, not wanting a revolution on their hands, quickly imported fresh and frozen pork from the United States to feed hungry Chinese consumers. But they also had to restock their breeding herd, and both moms and piglets had to be fed. That meant corn and soybeans had to be imported for hungry hogs. Yep, from that Corn Belt farmer who had plenty of low-priced grain.
But as grain stocks were drawn down by exports, corn and soybean prices rose, farmers found their long-lost smile, and began to whistle that happy tune. Corn Belt coffee shops would have been full of frivolity over the winter because grain prices continued to rise. And restaurant servers could have cleaned up on tips if COVID had not shuttered the restaurant doors.
As spring soon chirps and shines, farmers will open many machine shed doors on shiny farm equipment. Some new. Some just “Andy-clean,” because the owner wants it to appear to be new in a sense of pride. Lenders are happy, too, but not because they have loaned out more money. Instead, it is because operating loans have been paid down, giving way to sighs of relief for the risk they took a year ago.
Yes, a booming commodity export business, excited market speculators, and higher corn and soybean prices, thanks in large part to China, have put a new hop in the step of the Central Illinois farmer as he soon heads to the field this spring.
“No, dear, not any girlfriend.”
Recent agriculture columns from Stu Ellis
COLLECTION: Recent agriculture columns from Stu Ellis
Check out recent agriculture news from longtime Herald & Review columnist Stu Ellis.
The USDA on Tuesday pulled the lanyard that fired a shot heard ‘round the (grain) world.
Once or twice in their career, farmers have the chance to sell 'beans in the teens.'
"There were some very significant issues important to agriculture that will be tagged with #2020," writes columnist Stu Ellis.
Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tense past with agribusiness.
Last Thursday the USDA released its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), and most relegated it into the “disappoin…
The Biden Administration has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture, although several names are floating to the top.
Farmers will likely take more notice of who becomes the next EPA administrator than the next secretary of agriculture.
Do farmers have anything for which to be thankful?
“With the government program payments, 2020 net cash farm income is the 8th highest in the last 50 years. Without the payments, it would have …
A major marine shipping company at New Orleans indicated its tows and barges were getting hung up on shoals for a 400 mile stretch of the waterway south of Memphis.
The news that is resulting in higher commodity prices is the type that farmers have been wanting, instead of news about government trade or pandemic financial aid being distributed.
After disparaging biofuels for years and politically fighting them in the halls of Congress, several petroleum companies have announced they are converting oil refineries to biofuel refineries.
The rain that began late Tuesday afternoon has two significant impacts.
Something is in the wind, and it is hard to identify exactly what is happening. But the outcome seems to be beneficial, and it is getting more…
“Not so fast, USDA, I’m not sure you are correct about that.”
China is hungry, or at least its populace is, and political leaders there must ensure their people are fed.
Putting an estimated 500 exhibitors on the Farm Progress Show website, Matt Jungmann and colleagues are serving up a virtual version of the event from Sept. 15-17, with a significant change.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.