STU ELLIS: Snow and cold are not bad, considering

The grain market has been on a rip and a tear upward for the past month. Soybeans have gained over $1.50, corn has gained 40 cents, not because there is greater demand now, but because there could be greater demand, in the future.

That is all because of declines in the corn and soybean crops currently growing in Brazil and Argentina. The climate driver known as La Nina has created havoc there for the second year in a row and grain traders around the world who push and pull on prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s trading computers are managing their risk.

Specifically, Argentine corn and soybean crops have been hurt as well as the nearby crops in southern Brazil. Production estimates are reduced every time an agency releases its prediction. Those include a myriad of consultancies in South America, along with grain traders and crop specialists headquartered in the United States.

Wednesday morning the U.S. Department of Agriculture will offer its prediction, along with a massive data dump about the 2021 U.S. crop yields and production totals. USDA’s forecast for South America’s crop size is expected to decline, but not as much as some of the early estimates are coming in. Given time, USDA may get there.

U.S. grain traders know the tendency for USDA’s “wait and see” process. An unquantifiable factor is La Nina’s impact in Central Brazil, where crops are expected to be much better. The drought has not found its way to the state of Mato Grosso, where more soybeans are produced than in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri combined.

The issue in Mato Grosso has been cloudy, rainy conditions that were acceptable during the vegetative period for soybeans, but now that beans are maturing, the wet weather has continued. With prolonged continuation, mature soybeans will begin to sprout in the pod, and quality will deteriorate to a point of undesirability for export buyers.

That is when they turn to the United States for bids on soybeans, and there is an abundant volume from the 2021 U.S. crop that does not yet have a home. And that is where the U.S. grain trade is happy to step in to supply the overseas demand.

Another factor concerning to Brazilian farmers is their need to quickly plant their second crop, which primarily is corn that will follow their soybean harvest. Last year it was planted late and was damaged by early frost about the time it was pollinating. Exportable supplies were short, and that is where U.S. corn exporters cashed in. Something similar could recur this year if Brazil’s soybean harvest is delayed by the persistent La Nina weather adversity.

All that nasty weather in South America originates from cooler than normal temperatures in the sea surface water of the Equatorial Pacific. It impacts the United States as well, but in the form of colder, snowier winters in the upper Midwest.

Farmers here would rather have that, than what their South American counterparts have.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

