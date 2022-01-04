STU ELLIS: White House chews through fat and gristle of meat packing

Never having received an email from the White House, it was a surprise, and particularly on Sunday night, with a major announcement by the President and two members of his cabinet for 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The initial curiosity was how did they get my email address, which is probably not easily guessed.

But that concern faded when the topic of the news release and the significance of the message quickly appeared. “Hold the presses,” an old newspaperman might say, as he adjusted his visor and tightened the bands on his sleeves.

The President was addressing a major thorn in the side of agriculture, along with USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and Attorney General Merrick Garland. On the surface that hints that someone is in trouble and there may be jailtime. Fortunately, it is not a farmer.

One of the biggest issues today in agriculture links livestock operators with consumers and has meatpackers in the middle. “The Big 4” are Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef. They control 80% of the beef in the grocery store meat case, and 55% to 85% of the pork and poultry. Thumping their chests, they have market power.

The White House news release said, “When dominant middlemen control so much of the supply chain, they can increase their own profits at the expense of both farmers — who make less — and consumers — who pay more. Most farmers now have little or no choice of buyer for their product and little leverage to negotiate, causing their share of every dollar spent on food to decline.

“Fifty years ago, ranchers got over 60 cents of every dollar a consumer spent on beef, compared to about 39 cents today. Similarly, hog farmers got 40 to 60 cents on each dollar spent 50 years ago, down to about 19 cents today.”

While there were no outright accusations in the White House announcement, Attorney General Garland indicated there would be investigations to determine if the Sherman Anti-Trust Act was violated or whether there were any issues with the Packers and Stockyards Act administered by the USDA.

Although livestock operators and consumers may seemingly get financially stung, the major losses could be to small livestock slaughter houses and local meat packers. Most smaller towns had one years ago, but their numbers have diminished because large packers were offering to pay more for livestock on the hoof, until the locals closed for lack of business.

Secretary Vilsack said his agency would offer increased funding for programs that would benefit small, local packing plants which are on the financial ropes due to the dominance from the major companies.

Those initiatives included $275 million for loans at low rates to support plant upgrades and expansions. The program also included loan guarantees to local banks that wanted to participate in the financing arrangements for their customers.

USDA funds would also be available for employee training, and other workforce development in local areas with small plants.

Bi-partisan efforts in Congress have attempted to resolve the issues, but there has been too much gristle to succeed.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0