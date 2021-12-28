STU ELLIS: Will China ever learn?

Dr. Robert Easter must be shaking his head. Smiling somewhat. Chuckling possibly. And maybe even grimacing in frustration, remembering all the trips he made to China to teach that nation’s pork industry that soy protein was needed to raise hogs.

Now, president emeritus of the University of Illinois, he’s probably not looking to reprise his efforts of past decades, but he is needed.

Here is a nation with over one billion lovers of pork and expect it to be in nearly every meal. Here is a nation that raised soybeans thousands of years before North America got in the way of trade between Europe and the Orient. But for some reason, China just can’t connect the dots.

Stability has been an issue for China. The leaders and the politburo know their tenure depends on keeping the populace well-fed. Hungry people are unhappy people, and unhappy people tend to take matters into their own hands. China’s leaders don’t want that to happen, but they are having a great problem between the farm and the fork.

The demand for protein is the overriding need in China, primarily from pork and then from poultry. Not so much beef, but the citizenry got a taste of prime U.S. beef in the past year when China had to import millions of tons of meat from the United States. That was when African swine fever decimated the Chinese pork industry.

AFS is the swine version of COVID, but hogs don’t understand masks and social distancing, so mortality set in and the pork industry had to rebuild. But AFS is still present in spots, and China has been unable to deliver a stable supply of pork to the markets.

One of the reasons is the need for soy protein to feed hogs, as China learned from Easter. But China’s soybean production is about 10% of its demand, and recent years have seen importation of nearly one billion bushels of soybeans from the United States and twice that volume from Brazil. China wants whole beans so its large soybean crushing industry can capture the margin from higher values of oil and protein meal.

But swine fever was a pothole in the road and a couple wheels came off. The crushing industry has not recovered from the diminished demand for soybean meal. The pork industry ramped up quickly and over produced, with small profit margins for producers. The politburo member who raises 18 million head of hogs, Qin Yinglin, says he’s cutting protein feed in half and all other Chinese pork producers should also to save money.

While that saves money for Muyuan Foods and Mr. Qin, there is no guarantee savings will be passed on to consumers, unless all other producers match prices. Another bruise is what it does to the soybean crushing industry if soybean meal demand declines. What is known, is that China has cut back 30% on its importation of soybeans, both from the United States and Brazil.

How’s that plan working out? Yup, we thought so!

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

