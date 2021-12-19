 Skip to main content
AGRICULTURE

STU ELLIS: You can address him as 'Mr. 355'

Troy Uphoff, soft-spoken farmer from Findlay has become a two-time winner of the National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association.

Troy Uphoff, a soft-spoken farmer from Findlay, has become a two-time winner of the National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association.

After being tops in Illinois last year, he was tops in Illinois this year, coming in just shy of 355 bushel per acre. Add to that the title of tops in the conventional corn production category for the Midwest. There were some yields higher that were irrigated. And some fields in Virginia and Georgia that made over 600 bushels per acre, in which each stalk of corn got daily tender loving care every day of the growing season.

Before even talking about the details, he said it was all because of his family, his on-farm colleagues, his friends that provided inputs, and many others that made it all happen.

When asked again about how he has been able to be tops in corn production in the heart of the Corn Belt, he gave the rest of his credit to beneficial rains.

“And Mother nature helps a lot, too. Mother Nature allowed us to grow a good crop. She gave us 3-4 inches of rain, not 8 inches of rain like some of my friends up around Blue Mound and Boody had that first two weeks of July. So, Mother Nature plays a critical part in all this. Its partly luck. Average rainfall for the whole year in this area would be about 35 to 37 inches, it’s a little north of that this year between 38 and 40.”

Uphoff will be no stranger to the stage in March in New Orleans when he receives his trophy from the National Corn Growers Association. He was there last spring, collecting winning hardware from the 2020 crop in Illinois, which also benefited from perfect rainfall during the growing season.

There were a lot of details he offered about the reasons for success that other farmers want to know. The seed that was used was DeKalb 6464, tillage included chiseling in the fall and a field cultivator in the spring. His fertility program was based on University of Illinois recommendations, with adjustment upward for a 300 bushel yield.

Fertilizers included 300 pounds of potash, 300 pounds of DAP phosphate, and nitrogen application was split into four different passes. Tissue testing, he says is an absolute necessity, and that occurred 2-3 times this year to monitor nutrient update and needs.

He says there was a tremendous amount of disease pressure, and what pushed the yield over the top was the application of a fungicide before the corn tasseled and a second after tasseling. He said that added 20-40 bushels per acre more than his corn with only one fungicide application.

It sounds like a lot of expense to raise corn, but he says with corn more than $5 per bushel, those investments in yield can be easily covered.

Uphoff complimented the Illinois and National Corn Growers for putting on the program to make better farmers, and “better farmers make better communities for everyone out here.”

Congratulations, Mr. 355!

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

 

 

