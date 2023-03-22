SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging young Illinois photographers to submit photos for the 2023 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest, which offers students a creative way to share their vision of agriculture in our state. The entry deadline is Monday, June 12.

“Let’s seek photographs to showcase why Illinois is a leader in the agricultural industry with its rich soil, diversity in products, and millions of acres of farmland,” Frerichs said. “We want to encourage students to grab their cameras, get out, and explore the beauty Illinois has to offer.”

For more information or to submit electronic submissions, go to CreamoftheCropContest.com. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Each student may submit up to two photos.