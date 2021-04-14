Submit your photos for the 9th Annual 2021 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs encourages young photographers to submit photographs for the 2021 Cream of the Crop Photography Contest.

The contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in our state.

“Let’s seek photographs to showcase why Illinois is a leader in the agricultural industry with its rich soil, diversity in products, and millions of acres of farmland,” Frerichs said. “We want to encourage students to grab their cameras, get out, and explore the beauty Illinois has to offer.”

The treasurer’s office will accept electronic submissions for the contest at www.creamofthecropcontest.com. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Each student is permitted to submit up to two photos by June 24.

The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in the state. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material, the 2021-2022 Cream of the Crop Calendar and the 2021 Illinois State Fair.