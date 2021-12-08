Temperature changes were common throughout November in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — November is typically a month of variable temperatures in Illinois, and this November followed suit, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey.

In November, cool air moves in from the northwest and competes with the warmer, southerly air masses that dominate earlier in the fall. Average temperatures ranged from the high 30s in northern Illinois to the low 40s in southern Illinois, between 1 and 4 degrees below the 1991–2020 normal.

Daily high temperatures were in the 70s at some weather stations early in November, including a 75-degree high in Randolph County. Meanwhile, several stations in northern and central Illinois reached nighttime minimum temperatures well below 20 degrees, including a 10-degree low in Knox and Warren counties.

Overall, the preliminary statewide average November temperature was 40.7 degrees, 1.0 degree below the 1991–2020 average.

Precipitation

Precipitation levels dropped in November following the fourth wettest October on record statewide. Total November precipitation ranged from less than a quarter of an inch in northwest Illinois to just over 2 inches in southeast Illinois, between 2 and 4 inches below normal. This past month was the second driest on record in Rockford, with only 0.45 inches, and the third driest on record in St. Louis with only 0.35 inches.

The dry conditions added to existing precipitation deficits in northern Illinois. Most areas between Whiteside County in northwest Illinois and Lake County in northeast Illinois continue to be in moderate to severe drought as year-to-date precipitation deficits of 6 to 12 inches remain.

January 1 through November 30 is the second driest on record in Rockford, greater only than 2012. Rockford will need at least 1.11 inches of precipitation in December to keep 2021 from being the driest calendar year on record there.

The preliminary statewide average total November precipitation was 1.00 inch, 2.31 inches below the 1991–2020 average and the ninth driest on record going back to 1895.

The climatological fall total precipitation ranged from just over 6 inches in northwest Illinois to over 13 inches in eastern Illinois. Fall was 1 to 4 inches drier than normal in most of northern and southern Illinois and between 1 and 4 inches wetter than normal in central Illinois.

Outlooks

The most recent December outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center suggest a warmer than normal start to winter with an equal chance of above and below normal precipitation for December.

Revised outlooks for the climatological winter, December through February, are still showing a La Niña pattern with the highest likelihood of a warmer and wetter winter overall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.