Temps, rainfall above normal for March

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress reports for March.
Statewide, the average temperature was 42.5 degrees, 2.3 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 2.90 inches, 0.31 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 8% short, 60% adequate, and 31% surplus.
Subsoil moisture supply was rated 5% very short, 7% short, 64% adequate, and 24% surplus. Winter wheat condition was 7% very poor, 15% poor, 19% fair, 36% good, and 23% excellent.