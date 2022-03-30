 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick topical

Temps, rainfall above normal for March

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress reports for March.

Statewide, the average temperature was 42.5 degrees, 2.3 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 2.90 inches, 0.31 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 8% short, 60% adequate, and 31% surplus.

Subsoil moisture supply was rated 5% very short, 7% short, 64% adequate, and 24% surplus. Winter wheat condition was 7% very poor, 15% poor, 19% fair, 36% good, and 23% excellent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News