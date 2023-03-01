Participants started moving farm equipment into the mall Sunday evening and will continue bringing in more until the first show starts Friday. Much of the mall concourse was already filled by green John Deere, red McCormick Farmall and other equipment Wednesday afternoon.
Antique Farm Equipment Club organizers reported that highlights of the Farm Show will include a children's pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m. Saturday and a Battle Creek Country Band concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, plus a John Deere 1953 tractor display and Chris Karr's farm toy display throughout all three days.
The subsequent Spring Tractor Show will feature a children's pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m. March 11 and a Tom Campbell & Country Boys Band concert at 6 p.m. March 11, as well as children's scavenger hunt games and a B & G Antique Tractor Parts vendor booth during all three days. In addition, a quilt show will be held March 10-12 as part of this event.
Broomcorn making demonstrations and Pheasants Forever booths will be part of both shows. Admission to the two shows is free and open to the public. More information is available on the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club page on Facebook.
X marks a front end cover plate on the John Deere 1938 G belonging to Gary Appleby of Atwood on display March 5, 2011 at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
The shift pattern plate in the driver's area of the John Deere 1938 G belonging to Gary Appleby of Atwood forms the letter E on the tractor on display March 5, 2011 during the Coles County Farm Show at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
The letter D appears at the center of a McCormick Farmall 560 tractor on display at the Cross County Mall March 5, 2011 during the Coles County Farm Show. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
The starting handle on the front of the 1937 Massey-Harris Pacemaker belonging to the Madlem family of Charleston forms the shape of a letter Z March 5, 2011 during the Coles County Farm Show at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
A close-up view of the front grille of the 1967 Oliver 1650 tractor belonging to Bill Furry of Charleston, on display March 5, 2011 at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon, forms the letter H. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
A few of the hidden letters tucked away in the patterns of tractor design. (Photos by Ken Trevarthan).
Scott and Judy Hanson of Mattoon point out an antique McCormick Farmall tractor to their grandchildren, 3-year-Camden and 4-year-old Raelyn, and 2-year-old friend Addy Kramer on Wednesday while visiting the Cross County Mall in advance of the Farm Show there Friday-Sunday.